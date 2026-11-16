MSCI India earnings breaking out of two-year rut, says CLSA's Redman

MSCI India index's dollar-denominated earnings have begun breaking out of their trading range after remaining flat for more than two years, Alexander Redman, chief strategist at CITIC CLSA, said on Monday.

“MSCI India EPS in US$ terms was broadly flat from August 2024 to October 2026, before breaking above its two-year trading range in recent weeks,” Redman said at a roundtable in Mumbai.

MSCI India's average EPS was $1.40 over the period Redman cited, according to Bloomberg data. As of Friday, EPS stood at $1.43, up from $1.41 at the end of October.

Redman's comments come amid a record influx of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) money into Indian equities. FPIs have made net investments of $9.47 billion so far in November, the highest for any single month, according to depository data.

This follows net outflows of $12.8 billion from Indian equities since the beginning of the calendar year."

Asked about the recent inflows, Redman used a carrot-and-stick analogy to explain the trend. The stick is the growing need for global investors to diversify their portfolios and reduce exposure to Northern Asia, prompting them to seek alternative markets for deploying capital. The carrot, meanwhile, is India's own investment appeal.

Currently, however, the stick is bigger than the carrot, he said. “What has happened is the need to reallocate from elsewhere has become more important, rather than there being a change of heart for India,” Redman said, adding that foreign investors were buying the usual suspects in the Indian large-cap space.

However, Redman cautioned that rupee depreciation and equity dilution could weigh on dollar-denominated EPS growth.

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Indian equity markets are adding money worth around 1.3% of their market capitalization every year, Redman said. “That's a lot to absorb. And it has been a bit of a bugbear for the market. If that issuance were to come off, it would be helpful.”

Global cues CLSA upgraded India to overweight from underweight on 4 November. Since the upgrade, the MSCI India index has risen almost 5% to 32.05 in dollar terms, helped by a moderation in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade and falling oil prices, according to Bloomberg data.

At the beginning of the year, discussions around AI companies centred on monetization and the return on equity (ROE) they could generate, Redman said. In June, the focus shifted to agentic AI, which is significantly more profitable on a per-token basis than generative AI.

However, the growing adoption of Chinese AI models in the US changed the equation, with token prices subsequently halving. While the shift to agentic AI had appeared to offer a path to better ROEs, falling token prices have revived questions about how AI companies can generate adequate returns on their investments, he said.

Asked whether the removal of long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax for foreign investors would bring them back to Indian capital markets, Redman said it was not a game changer but remained a source of frustration.

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“LTCG removal is not a game changer, but it's certainly a frustration and foreign investors don't like it. They would rather want it would go away. So if that is repealed, then that would be a good thing (for India),” he added.