The domestic market has been the best performer globally YTD (year-to-date), with the Sensex rallying 56.2 per cent in the past 12 months, and 5.5 per cent in the past one month and 5.1 per cent in the last three months; while the same for Nifty has been 58.8 per cent, 5.1 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively, Credit Suisse Wealth Management India report said on Monday.

