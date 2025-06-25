MSCI Maintains South Korea’s Emerging-Market Status in Review

South Korea’s bid for a developed-market status hit a setback after MSCI Inc. kept the country in the emerging-market category following a review, citing limited foreign exchange reforms and restricted availability of investment instruments.

MSCI is “continuing to monitor the implementation and market adoption of measures to enhance the accessibility of the Korean equity market,” the New York-based firm said in a statement on June 24.

Korea authorities have vowed to eliminate the so-called “Korea discount” — a phenomenon that has seen local companies often valued below global rivals even with comparable levels of profit — with initiatives aimed at boosting valuations and making the stock market more appealing to global investors. An MSCI upgrade is seen as bolstering that effort by drawing more foreign capital.

The reclassification report comes after MSCI signaled last week that South Korea’s pursuit of developed-market status continues to face impediments, including the need for improved capital flow and better disclosures catered to foreign investors. Despite being home to to some of the most advanced manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics Co. and Hyundai Motor Co., Korea will remain an emerging market at least for another year, alongside peers like China and India.

Korea has recently enacted a series of measures to further open up its markets, including lifting a controversial ban on short selling and extending won-trading hours. Such efforts were acknowledged in MSCI’s market accessibility review that was released last week, which serves as a prelude to the firm’s latest decision.

MSCI evaluates three factors — accessibility, economic development, and size and liquidity — before changing a market’s status. Korea made it to the watch list in 2009, signaling its potential for an upgrade. But it was dropped in 2014 due to various issues, such as limits on currency-trading hours.

In a sign that Korean officials may not have been too hopeful about getting back on the list this year, local media outlet Yonhap Infomax reported last week that a task force targeting the developed-market watch list for next year had been formed recently.

Meanwhile, the local stock market is enjoying a prosperous year, with foreigners piling in in recent months. The benchmark Kospi is up almost 30% this year, making it is one of the world’s best-performing equity gauges. It climbed 3% on Tuesday, leading gains in Asia.

