MSCI May 2024 rejig: JSW Energy, Canara Bank among 13 additions; Paytm, Berger Paints among 3 exclusions
MSCI May 2024 rejig: JSW Energy, Canara Bank, NHPC, and Jindal Stainless are among the 13 stocks included in the MSCI Global Standard Index's quarterly review for May. On the other hand, Berger Paints, Indraprastha Gas and Paytm are the three stocks that have been excluded from the index.
MSCI May 2024 rejig: In its May 2024 review, MSCI has added 13 stocks, including Canara Bank, JSW Energy, NHPC, Indus Towers, and Phoenix Mills, to its Global Standard Index, according to data provided by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.
