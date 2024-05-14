MSCI May rejig to attract FII inflows worth $2 billion in India; Canara Bank, NHPC, Indus Towers among inclusions
MSCI May rejig: Stocks such as Indus Towers, PB Fintech, Phoenix Mills, Sundaram Finance, Mankind Pharma and others are the key contenders to be included in the index
The May review of the MSCI indices will be conducted on Wednesday, May 15, with the adjustments coming into effect on May 31. With the reshuffle announced by the global index services provider, Indian equities will attract inflows from passive funds tracking emerging market (EM) indices tomorrow.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started