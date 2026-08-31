MSCI Rejig: Adani Energy, Lenskart, Groww to see inflows; Reliance weight trimmed

The MSCI index reshuffle is set to put several Indian stocks in focus today, with investors expected to make portfolio adjustments ahead of the revised weightages taking effect from 1 September. The changes announced on 13 August will be reflected in trades at Monday’s close, potentially driving a surge in trading volume and stock-specific volatility, particularly during the final minutes of the session.

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According to Reuters report, traders said concentrated buying and selling could trigger sharp price movements, particularly in stocks with relatively low liquidity.

The MSCI rebalancing will be the first major test of India’s new closing auction session (CAS), according to Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services.

“This MSCI rebalance is the first real litmus test for the CAS. We could again see some ‘chaos’ in individual stocks,” Kejriwal said, according to Reuters.

Introduced on 3 August, the CAS is a roughly 20-minute auction in which buy and sell orders are matched to determine a stock’s official closing price. Similar closing auction mechanisms are used in several global and Asian markets, including China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and South Korea.

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The new system replaced the earlier methodology, under which a stock’s closing price was determined by the average price of trades executed in the final 30 minutes of continuous trading.

Four stocks added to MSCI index The latest MSCI rebalancing will add four Indian companies — Laurus Labs, Lenskart, Adani Energy Solutions and Groww — while Balkrishna Industries, SBI Cards and Astral will be removed from the index.

The reshuffle will also reduce the weight of Reliance Industries, while increasing the weight of Adani Enterprises.

According to a report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, the latest MSCI rebalancing is expected to trigger significant passive fund flows across several Indian stocks, with both index additions and changes in weightages driving large inflows and outflows.

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Laurus Labs, Lenskart among major inflow beneficiaries Among the stocks being added to the MSCI index, Laurus Labs is expected to attract the highest inflow of around $598 million, followed by Lenskart at $352 million.

Adani Energy Solutions is estimated to see inflows of $310 million, while Groww could attract around $256 million. Collectively, the four additions are expected to draw approximately $1.516 billion in inflows.

Balkrishna Industries, SBI Cards face outflows

Three stocks are set to be removed from the index, potentially triggering passive fund outflows. Balkrishna Industries is expected to see the largest outflow at around $169 million, followed by SBI Cards at $143 million and Astral at $138 million.

Together, the three stocks could see total outflows of around $450 million, according to Nuvama.

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Also Read | BSE mulling the launch of derivatives in India linked to MSCI indices.

Eternal, Adani Enterprises to benefit from higher weights MSCI is also increasing the weightages of seven stocks, which is expected to result in additional inflows.

Eternal is projected to attract the largest inflow at around $674 million, followed by Adani Enterprises at $202 million and Adani Ports at $77 million.

JSW Energy could see inflows of $34 million, while Adani Power is expected to attract $28 million. GMR Airports and Swiggy are estimated to see inflows of $22 million and $13 million, respectively.

The seven stocks together are expected to receive around $1.050 billion in additional inflows.

Reliance Industries faces highest outflow Meanwhile, MSCI’s reduction in the weightages of five stocks could result in further passive fund outflows.

Reliance Industries is expected to see the largest outflow at around $523 million, followed by Jio Financial Services at $61 million. Indian Hotels could see an outflow of $32 million, while Aditya Birla Capital and Colgate-Palmolive are estimated to see outflows of $21 million and $16 million, respectively.

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The five stocks are collectively expected to see outflows of around $653 million, according to the Nuvama report.

MSCI Rejig

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.