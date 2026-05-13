MSCI Rejig: Adani Energy, MCX, Federal Bank enter Global Standard Index; RVNL, Hyundai Motor, Kalyan Jewellers removed

MSCI has excluded Hyundai Motor India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kalyan Jewellers and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) from the index.

Ankit Gohel
Published13 May 2026, 06:52 AM IST
The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will take place as of the close of May 29, 2026.
The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will take place as of the close of May 29, 2026.(Photo: Reuters)

Adani Energy Solutions, Federal Bank, Indian Bank, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and National Aluminium Company shares have been added to the MSCI Global Standard Index as part of MSCI’s May 2026 index review, the global index provider announced on Tuesday.

On the other hand, MSCI has excluded Hyundai Motor India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kalyan Jewellers and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) from the MSCI India Index, which is a part of Global Standard Index.

The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will take place as of the close of May 29, 2026.

(More to come)

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsMSCI Rejig: Adani Energy, MCX, Federal Bank enter Global Standard Index; RVNL, Hyundai Motor, Kalyan Jewellers removed
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