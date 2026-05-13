MSCI Rejig: Adani Energy, MCX, Federal Bank enter Global Standard Index; RVNL, Hyundai Motor, Kalyan Jewellers removed

Adani Energy Solutions, Federal Bank, Indian Bank, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and National Aluminium Company shares have been added to the MSCI Global Standard Index as part of MSCI’s May 2026 index review, the global index provider announced on Tuesday.
On the other hand, MSCI has excluded Hyundai Motor India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kalyan Jewellers and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) from the MSCI India Index, which is a part of Global Standard Index.
The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will take place as of the close of May 29, 2026.
(More to come)