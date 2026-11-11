MSCI Rejig: Adani Green, LIC, Coforge, Meesho shares set to enter India Standard Index; ICICI Life, PI Industries out?

The upcoming November 2026 review of the MSCI Global Standard Index is likely to trigger significant portfolio reshuffling, with four Indian stocks — Coforge, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Adani Green Energy and Meesho — expected to be included in the index. Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and PI Industries are likely to be excluded, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

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The proposed changes could attract substantial foreign investment into the four potential entrants. Based on Nuvama's estimates, Coforge is expected to receive the highest passive inflows of around $653 million, followed by LIC at $498 million, Adani Green Energy at $300 million, and Meesho at $254 million.

Together, the four inclusions could attract estimated inflows of approximately $1.7 billion, or more than ₹14,000 crore. On the other hand, the exclusion of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and PI Industries could lead to estimated outflows of around $263 million, or approximately ₹2,200 crore.

In a note reiterating its high-conviction predictions ahead of the announcement, Abhilash Pagaria, Head of Alternative & Quantitative Research at Nuvama Institutional Equities, said the MSCI November 2026 review announcement was scheduled for 12 November at around 3:30 am IST.

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MSCI November 2026 rejig: Which stocks may enter and exit? According to Nuvama's estimates, Coforge is expected to see the largest inflows among the potential additions, at approximately $653 million. LIC could attract around $498 million, while Adani Green Energy and Meesho may see inflows of $300 million and $254 million, respectively.

On the exclusion side, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance could witness estimated outflows of around $145 million, while PI Industries may see outflows of approximately $118 million.

The estimated impact of the potential changes is summarised below:

MSCI November 2026 rejig

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The estimates are based on Nuvama's analysis. Actual inflows and outflows may vary depending on the final index weightings and how fund managers adjust their portfolios to track the revised index.

When will MSCI announce the November 2026 index changes? The MSCI Global Standard Index review announcement is scheduled for 12 November 2026, at around 3:30 am IST. The changes are expected to take effect on 30 November 2026.

The announcement will be closely watched by investors as stocks added to the index could attract buying from passive funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track MSCI benchmarks. Conversely, stocks removed from the index could face selling pressure as these funds realign their portfolios.

How are the potential MSCI entrants performing? The four stocks expected to enter the MSCI Global Standard Index have seen varied performance in 2026.

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Coforge: Shares were trading 0.9% lower at ₹2,030.10 and have gained around 23% so far this year.

LIC: Shares were up 1.5% at ₹405, although the stock has declined around 5% in 2026.

Adani Green Energy: Shares gained 0.8% to ₹1,460 and have risen around 42% this year.

Meesho: Shares advanced 4.5% to ₹249.20, taking their gains so far this year to around 37%.

The potential inclusion of these stocks in the MSCI Global Standard Index could bring additional institutional attention and passive fund flows. However, investors will be watching the final announcement and implementation details before assessing the actual impact on individual stocks.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.