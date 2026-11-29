Indian stocks are set for fresh portfolio reshuffling on Monday, 30 November, as changes under the November 2026 review of the MSCI Global Standard and Smallcap indices take effect. The proposed changes are expected to trigger significant buying and selling by passive funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the benchmarks.
India’s weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index is set to rise from 11.5% to 11.7%, potentially attracting incremental passive inflows of around $2 billion on the implementation date, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.
The MSCI Global Standard Index will see four Indian stocks added and one removed, taking the total number of constituents to 168 from 165.
Coforge, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Adani Green Energy and Meesho are among the stocks set to enter the index, while PI Industries is slated for exclusion.
According to the flow estimates in Nuvama’s review table, Coforge could attract passive inflows of around $630 million, the highest among the additions. LIC may see inflows of $468 million, followed by Adani Green Energy at $348 million and Meesho at $307 million.
On the other hand, PI Industries could face estimated outflows of around $119 million following its exclusion.
The review could also bring changes in the weights of existing constituents. Groww, Lenskart, JSW Steel and Adani Energy are expected to see their weights increase, while NTPC, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries and REC could see their weights decline.
The MSCI Smallcap Index will undergo a broader reshuffle, with 11 stocks being added and 29 removed. The total number of constituents is expected to fall to 432 from 450.
Sharp volatility towards the end of October triggered price declines in several stocks, resulting in multiple exclusions from the Smallcap index.
The November 2026 MSCI review announcement was scheduled for 12 November at around 3:30 am IST, according to Abhilash Pagaria, Head of Alternative & Quantitative Research at Nuvama Institutional Equities. The changes are set to take effect after the market close on 30 November.
Stocks added to the indices could see buying interest from passive funds tracking MSCI benchmarks, while those removed may face selling pressure as funds realign their portfolios. The actual flows may vary depending on trading activity and portfolio adjustments.
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