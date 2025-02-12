Global index provider MSCI Inc. has announced its February 2025 index review, with changes set to take effect after market close on February 28.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. is the only large-cap Indian stock that has been added to the MSCI Global Standard Indexes in the latest review. The company also saw the highest weight increase among Indian stocks.

MSCI has removed Adani Green Energy from the Global Standard index.

Weight Increase The top stocks that saw an increase in their weight in the MSCI Standard Indexes, include IndusInd Bank, Zomato, Mankind Pharma, Varun Beverages, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Dixon Technologies (India), PB Fintech, and Voltas.

Weight Decrease On the other hand, the biggest decrease in weight was seen in Adani Green Energy, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Larsen & Toubro and Axis Bank.

MSCI India Domestic Small-Cap Index Around 20 stocks were added in the MSCI India Domestic Small-Cap Index, while 17 stocks were removed.

The inclusions in the MSCI Small-Cap Index include Afcons Infrastructure, Akums Drugs and Pharma, Allied Blenders, ASK Automotive, Black Box, CarTrade Tech, E2E Networks, Greaves Cotton, Jyoti CNC Automation, Kovai Med Center & Hospitals, Manorama Industries, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Ola Electric Mobility, Pearl Global Industries, Shally Engineering, Sundaram Clayton, TBO Tek, V2 Retail, Websol Energy Systems and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services.

The top deletions from the MSCI Small Cap index include Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, DCB Bank, Mahindra Logistics, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sula Vineyards, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, and West Coast Paper Mills, among others.

Changes for Adani Energy Solutions MSCI clarified that starting from the February 2025 Index Review, it will implement the index review changes, including changes in the Number of Shares (NOS), Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF) and Domestic Inclusion Factor (DIF) of Adani Energy Solutions that had been previously postponed.