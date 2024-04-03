MSCI rejig: Indus Towers, Sundaram Finance, NHPC among 12 stocks likely to be included; Paytm shares may exit
Indus Towers is likely to see $189 million in passive inflows, while Sundaram Finance could attract inflows worth $174 million and Solar Industries India may see $164 million in inflows.
Indus Towers, Sundaram Finance, Solar Industries India and Mankind Pharma are among the twelve stocks that are likely to be included in the MSCI Global Standard index in its May rebalancing. On the other hand, One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech major Paytm, could be excluded, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities.
