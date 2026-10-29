MSCI Rejig: LIC, Meesho likely to enter India Standard Index; OFSS, Siemens Energy may be dropped

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Meesho could be among the key beneficiaries of the upcoming MSCI India Standard Index rejig, while Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) and Siemens Energy India may face exclusion, according to JM Financial Institutional Securities.

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In its analysis of the November 2026 quarterly review, the brokerage identified LIC and Meesho as high-probability candidates for inclusion in the MSCI India Standard Index. Both stocks meet the required free-float-adjusted market capitalisation and minimum size thresholds, making them potential additions to the benchmark.

The MSCI India Standard Index review announcement is scheduled for 11 November, after market hours, with the changes set to take effect on 1 December, JM Financial said. The brokerage expects the review to result in up to three inclusions and two exclusions, potentially triggering significant passive fund flows.

LIC and Meesho could be among the key beneficiaries of the upcoming MSCI India Standard Index rejig

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Coforge may move to MSCI India Standard Index Apart from the potential additions, Coforge has emerged as a high-probability candidate for migration from the MSCI India Small Cap Index to the Standard Index, according to JM Financial.

The brokerage attributed the potential upgrade to the recent increase in the company's market capitalisation and improvements in liquidity metrics. Such a migration could bring the stock into the investment universe of a wider pool of institutional investors tracking the Standard Index.

Coforge may move to MSCI India Standard Index

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OFSS, Siemens Energy among likely exclusions On the other side of the rejig, JM Financial identified Oracle Financial Services Software and Siemens Energy India as high-probability candidates for exclusion from the MSCI India Standard Index.

The brokerage said both companies have experienced sustained deterioration in free-float market capitalisation. Fundamental pressures and structurally low free float have also weighed on their eligibility, potentially pushing them below MSCI's minimum size or liquidity requirements for continued index membership.

OFSS, Siemens Energy among likely exclusions

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MSCI rejig: Passive inflows could reach $1.4 billion The proposed changes could have a notable impact on passive investment flows into Indian equities. JM Financial estimates that likely inclusions could attract around $1.9 billion in passive inflows, while potential exclusions could see outflows of approximately $497 million.

This would translate into estimated net passive inflows of about $1.4 billion into India, the brokerage said. These projections are indicative and assume there are no concurrent changes in country-level weights or emerging-market index rebalancing.

MSCI index reviews are closely tracked by passive funds and quasi-passive institutional investors, as changes in index constituents can prompt portfolio adjustments around the effective date. The final inclusions and exclusions, however, will depend on MSCI's official announcement.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.