MSCI Rejig: Nykaa, Coromandel added to Global Standard Index in May rebalancing; 12 inclusions in India Smallcap Index

Coromandel International and FSN E-commerce Ventures, the parent company of the fashion and beauty e-tailer Nykaa, will be included in the MSCI India Index, which is part of the MSCI Global Standard Index, the global index provider said.

In its May rebalancing announced on May 14, Coromandel International and Nykaa shares were added in the Global Standard Index, while there were no deletions from the Index.

The changes will take place as of the closing of trade on May 30, 2025, MSCI said.

Upon inclusion in the MSCI Global Standard Index, Coromandel International is estimated to witness passive inflows worth $252 million, while Nykaa is expected to see inflows to the tune of $199 million, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research,

Coromandel International and GMR Airports have also been included in the MSCI India domestic index, while auto components manufacturer Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. has been excluded from the index.

MSCI India Domestic Smallcap Index Moreover, 12 stocks have been added to the MSCI India Domestic Smallcap Index, while 21 stocks have been removed.

Acme Solar Holdings, Authum Investment, AWL Agri Business, Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care, Godrej Agrovet, Hexaware Technologies, International Gemmological Institute India, Le Travenues Technology, Premier Energies, Sagility India, Sai Life Sciences and Sona BLW Precision Forgings have been included in the MSCI India Domestic Smallcap Index.

All the changes in constituents for the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index will also take place as of the close of May 30, 2025.

