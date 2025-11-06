MSCI Rejig: Paytm, Fortis, GE Vernova, Siemens Energy included in India Standard index; Concor, Tata Elxsi deleted

Global index provider MSCI on Thursday announced the results of the November 2025 Index Review for its equity indices. In its November rejig, MSCI has added four stocks and deleted two stocks in the India Standard Index.

Fortis Healthcare, One 97 Communications (Paytm), GE Vernova T&D India and Siemens Energy India shares have been included in the MSCI India Index, which is a part of the MSCI Global Standard Index.

On the other hand, Container Corporation of India and Tata Elxsi have been deleted from the MSCI India Index in the November rejig, the index provider said on November 5.

All changes in the constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will be implemented as of the close of November 24, 2025.

Additionally, MSCI said that eight stocks will see an increase in their weightage, while six stocks will see a decline.

As a result, India’s weightage in the MSCI Standard Index will increase to 15.6% from 15.5% earlier, with the total number of companies increasing to 163 from 161 earlier.

MSCI Smallcap Index Rebalancing The MSCI Smallcap Index saw inclusion of 6 stocks, while 30 stocks were deleted from the index.

ACC, Blue Jet Healthcare, Container Corporation of India, Honeywell Automation India, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts and Tata Elxsi shares were added in the MSCI Smallcap index during the November 2025 review.

Meanwhile, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Balaji Amines, Bondada Engineering, Cyient DLM, Go Fashion India, Quess Corp, Raymond, SpiceJet, and Vaibhav Global were among the 30 stocks that were excluded from the Smallcap Index.

