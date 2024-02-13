 MSCI Rejig: PNB, BHEL, NMDC, among five additions to India Standard Index; 27 stocks added to Small Cap index | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 12 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.40 -2.76%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.85 -2.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 -1.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 707.90 -2.26%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 501.40 2.26%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  MSCI Rejig: PNB, BHEL, NMDC, among five additions to India Standard Index; 27 stocks added to Small Cap index
Back Back

MSCI Rejig: PNB, BHEL, NMDC, among five additions to India Standard Index; 27 stocks added to Small Cap index

 Livemint

Punjab National Bank (PNB), NMDC, BHEL, Union Bank of India and GMR Airports have entered the MSCI Global Standard Index, according to its February quarterly review.

MSCI has added 27 stocks and removed six stocks from the Small Cap index. (Photo: Reuters)Premium
MSCI has added 27 stocks and removed six stocks from the Small Cap index. (Photo: Reuters)

Punjab National Bank (PNB), NMDC, BHEL, Union Bank of India and GMR Airports have entered the MSCI Global Standard Index, according to its February quarterly review.

The index provider has also increased the weights of 12 stocks and reduced the weightage of 2 stocks from the index. 

The weights of Zomato, DLF, MRF, Hindalco Industries, Interglobe Aviation, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC AMC, Lupin, Astral, One 97 Communications and Bandhan Bank have been increased.

On the contrary, Jio Financial Services and Container Corporation of India have seen their weight decrease in the MSCI Global Standard Index.

According to calculations by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, India could witness upwards of $1.2 billion FII passive inflow after these adjustments which will take place on February 29.

MSCI has also added 27 stocks and removed six stocks from the Small Cap index.

“Currently, India holds approximately 17.9% representation in the MSCI EM Index. Following the February rejig, the weight will increase to over 18.2%, marking a historic high," Nuvama Equities said in a note.

The next MSCI review is scheduled in May 2024. Canara Bank, NHPC and Jindal Stainless are the top three probable names to be added to the MSCI Standard index.

(To be updated)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 13 Feb 2024, 07:14 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App