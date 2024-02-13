MSCI Rejig: PNB, BHEL, NMDC, among five additions to India Standard Index; 27 stocks added to Small Cap index
Punjab National Bank (PNB), NMDC, BHEL, Union Bank of India and GMR Airports have entered the MSCI Global Standard Index, according to its February quarterly review.
