Punjab National Bank (PNB), NMDC, BHEL, Union Bank of India and GMR Airports have entered the MSCI Global Standard Index, according to its February quarterly review. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The index provider has also increased the weights of 12 stocks and reduced the weightage of 2 stocks from the index.

The weights of Zomato, DLF, MRF, Hindalco Industries, Interglobe Aviation, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC AMC, Lupin, Astral, One 97 Communications and Bandhan Bank have been increased. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the contrary, Jio Financial Services and Container Corporation of India have seen their weight decrease in the MSCI Global Standard Index.

According to calculations by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, India could witness upwards of $1.2 billion FII passive inflow after these adjustments which will take place on February 29.

MSCI has also added 27 stocks and removed six stocks from the Small Cap index. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Currently, India holds approximately 17.9% representation in the MSCI EM Index. Following the February rejig, the weight will increase to over 18.2%, marking a historic high," Nuvama Equities said in a note.

The next MSCI review is scheduled in May 2024. Canara Bank, NHPC and Jindal Stainless are the top three probable names to be added to the MSCI Standard index.

