MSCI rejig: Swiggy, Mazagon Dock, two others among likely additions to India Standard Index in August rebalancing

Swiggy, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and two other stocks are expected to be added to the MSCI India Standard Index as part of the upcoming rebalancing scheduled for August 2025.

Global index provider MSCI is set to announce the changes on August 7, after market hours. The last MSCI rebalancing was conducted on May 14, wherein the Coromandel International and FSN E-commerce Ventures, the parent company of the fashion and beauty e-tailer Nykaa, were included in the MSCI India Index, which is part of the MSCI Global Standard Index.

The MSCI India Standard Index captures the performance of the large- and mid-cap segments of the Indian equity market, covering approximately 85% of the investable universe.

According to JM Financial, the August rebalancing could see as many as four inclusions, potentially drawing an estimated $850 million in passive inflows. The changes will come into effect on August 27, 2025.

Probable Inclusions and Estimated Inflows JM Financial’s analysis indicates that Swiggy shares have a high probability of inclusion in the index, while Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Hitachi Energy India are assigned medium probability. Waaree Energies shares have a low likelihood of inclusion.

If included in MSCI India Standard Index, Swiggy is expected to receive estimated inflows of $385 million, with 93.8 million shares being added to the index. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders shares could see inflows of approximately $187 million, followed by Hitachi Energy India at $165 million. Waaree Energies may see estimated inflows of $132 million.

Stock Performance Ahead of the expected index rejig, these stocks have seen notable gains over the past month. Swiggy share price has surged over 14%, while Mazagon Dock share price has advanced 6%. Hitachi Energy India shares have delivered 11% returns, and Waaree Energies shares have gained around 5% during the same period.