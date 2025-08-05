MSCI Rejig: Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, among 4 likely inclusions in MSCI Standard Index; Sona BLW, Thermax may be removed

Vishal Mega Mart, Swiggy, Hitachi Energy India, and Waaree Energies shares are expected to be included in the MSCI Standard Index as part of its August 2025 review, according to estimates by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

The inclusion of these four stocks could attract combined inflows of approximately $1.03 billion following the announcement of the review on August 8.

Vishal Mega Mart is projected to see the highest inflow at $287 million, followed closely by Swiggy with $285 million. Hitachi Energy India and Waaree Energies are likely to witness inflows of $240 million and $217 million, respectively, according to Abhilash Pagaria, Head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Conversely, Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Thermax are expected to be excluded from the MSCI Standard Index, potentially leading to outflows of $186 million and $154 million, respectively.

These adjustments are scheduled to take effect on August 26, 2025.

MSCI Smallcap Index In the MSCI Smallcap Index, 12 additions and four exclusions are anticipated in the August review.

On the other hand, Bharat Dynamics, Bondada Engineering, Hikal, and Kennametal India are expected to be excluded from the MSCI Smallcap Index.

Separately, based on Nuvama’s calculations, One 97 Communications (Paytm) shares met the criteria for inclusion as early as Day 4 of the review period. However, due to the earlier cut-off date, its inclusion is likely to be deferred to the November 2025 review. Nuvama projects potential inflows of $270 million into Paytm, which would translate to an approximate trading impact equivalent to three days.