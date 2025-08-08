MSCI Rejig: Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Waaree, Hitachi included in India Standard index; Sona BLW, Thermax excluded

Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Waaree Energies India and Hitachi Energy India shares have been included in the MSCI India index, which is part of the MSCI Global Standard Index. Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Thermax have been dropped from the MSCI India index, the index provider said on August 8.

The changes in constituents for the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will take place as of the close of August 26, 2025.

Upon inclusion in the MSCI India Standard Index, Swiggy is estimated to see passive inflows of $289 million, while Vishal Mega Mart is likely to attract inflows worth $258 million. Waaree Energies and Hitachi Energy shares are expected to see inflows worth $233 million and $230 million, respectively, according to IIFL Alternate Desk.

On the other hand, exclusion of Sona BLW could result in outflows to the tune of $163 million, and Thermax may see outflows of $121 million.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.