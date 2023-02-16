MSCI review: 3 Adani stocks could be axed in May as sell-off continues
- MSCI has said that it will postpone implementation of updates to weightings for two of Adani Group firms, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, to the May benchmark review
Three Adani Group companies – Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission – are expected to be removed from MSCI India index during the rebalancing exercise in May following a sharp correction in their stock prices, according to a report.
