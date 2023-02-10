MSCI review: Bank of Baroda to be added to Global Standard index
- Meanwhile, two stock additions and 1 deletion have been done in the India index
The global index provider MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) announced the rebalancing, saying that Bank of Baroda will be included in the Global Standard index in the February 2023 review. All changes to its widely followed stock indexes will be implemented at the close on February 28, 2023.
