MSCI review: Bank of Baroda to be added to Global Standard index

The MSCI All country world index includes large and midcap stocks from 23 developed and 24 emerging markets according to MSCI. Its constituents' market capitalization totalled just above $60 trillion at the end of last month. The MSCI emerging markets index had nearly 1,400 constituents with about $6.8 trillion in market cap, as per Reuters. The May 2023 review will be announced on May 11, 2023 with effective date being June 01, 2023.