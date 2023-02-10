Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  MSCI review: Delhivery added, Shilpa Medicare deleted from smallcap index
Back

As part of February 2023 Index Review, MSCI has added 24 companies and deleted 5 securities from MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index. All changes will be implemented as of the close of February 28, 2023.

The additions are Archean Chemical, Biocon, Campus Activewear, DCB Bank, Delhivery, Equitas Holdings, Escorts Kubota, GR Infraprojects, Global Health, HG Infra Engineering, Indoco Remedies, Ion Exchange India, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, JBM Auto, Jindal Saw, Karnataka Bank, Railtel Corp of India, Ramkrishna Forgings, Rategain Travel Tech, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Share India Securities, South Indian Bank, Spandana Sphoorty Finance, Techno Electric & Engineering.

The deletions are Cartrade Tech, Johnson Controls Hitachi, Sequent Scientific (IS), Shilpa Medicare, Shriram Finance.

Shriram Finance along with CG Power have been added to MSCI India Domestic Index.

Further, the three largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index measured by full company market-capitalization will be Bank of Baroda (India), Shanghai Aiko Solar Energy A (Hk-c) (China) and Kakaopay Corp (Korea).

The investment research firm announced the results of the February 2023 Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes - including the MSCI Global Standard, MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value and Growth Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Markets, and MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Islamic and MSCI Global Islamic Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI US Equity Indexes, the MSCI US REIT Index, the MSCI China A Onshore indexes and the MSCI China All Shares Indexes.

In a separate statement, MSCI said it had reduced the free-floats of 4 Adani group companies, namely, Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and ACC.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The move comes after US-based research firm Hindenburg Research released a report alleging fraud against Gautam Adani and family. The company stocks have been falling since Jan 25, when the report was made public.

 

 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x