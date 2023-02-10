As part of February 2023 Index Review, MSCI has added 24 companies and deleted 5 securities from MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index. All changes will be implemented as of the close of February 28, 2023.

The additions are Archean Chemical, Biocon, Campus Activewear, DCB Bank, Delhivery, Equitas Holdings, Escorts Kubota, GR Infraprojects, Global Health, HG Infra Engineering, Indoco Remedies, Ion Exchange India, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, JBM Auto, Jindal Saw, Karnataka Bank, Railtel Corp of India, Ramkrishna Forgings, Rategain Travel Tech, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Share India Securities, South Indian Bank, Spandana Sphoorty Finance, Techno Electric & Engineering.

The deletions are Cartrade Tech, Johnson Controls Hitachi, Sequent Scientific (IS), Shilpa Medicare, Shriram Finance.

Shriram Finance along with CG Power have been added to MSCI India Domestic Index.

Further, the three largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index measured by full company market-capitalization will be Bank of Baroda (India), Shanghai Aiko Solar Energy A (Hk-c) (China) and Kakaopay Corp (Korea).

The investment research firm announced the results of the February 2023 Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes - including the MSCI Global Standard, MSCI Global Small Cap and MSCI Micro Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Value and Growth Indexes, the MSCI Frontier Markets, and MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI Global Islamic and MSCI Global Islamic Small Cap Indexes, the MSCI US Equity Indexes, the MSCI US REIT Index, the MSCI China A Onshore indexes and the MSCI China All Shares Indexes.

In a separate statement, MSCI said it had reduced the free-floats of 4 Adani group companies, namely, Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission and ACC.

The move comes after US-based research firm Hindenburg Research released a report alleging fraud against Gautam Adani and family. The company stocks have been falling since Jan 25, when the report was made public.