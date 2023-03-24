MSCI review: HAL, Ashok Leyland to be added to India Standard Index; shares rise1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Both Ashok Leyland and Hindustan Aeronautics qualify on size and liquidity criteria till 23 March, 2023, brokerage Emkay said in a note
Global index services provider MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) may add two potential India stocks in its Standard Index, as part of its semi-annual review, which will be announced on 11 May, 2023.
