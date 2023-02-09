MSCI reviews Adani stocks: What is free-float in shares?

“The review of free-float of Adani Group stocks by MSCI would result in adjustments to the weightings of these stocks in the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes (GIMI). If MSCI lowers the weightings, it may increase the selling pressure on Adani Group stocks, as some ETFs and index funds which use MSCI as the benchmark may resort to selling in order to adjust their portfolios," said Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research at Stoxbox.