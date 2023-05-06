MSCI to lower free float of two Adani group companies — Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 06:40 AM IST
MSCI now sees the Adani Total Gas' free float at 14% and Adani Transmission at 10%, from 25%
MSCI will lower the free float of two of India's Adani Group companies, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission in its May index review, the financial index provider said on Friday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×