MSCI to speed up ESG rating reviews on Adani Group companies more frequently

The change follows a delayed response to the Adani controversy that has left the market wondering about the lack of action from ESG’s most influential gatekeeper. After short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the Indian conglomerate of fraud and market manipulation last month, ESG ratings firms and index providers have rushed to reassess Adani companies. S&P Global Inc. said this month it would remove Adani Enterprises from its Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. Sustainalytics last week downgraded the ESG scores of several Adani companies.

