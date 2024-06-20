MSP hike likely to benefit FMCG, auto, banking and consumer stocks
Union Cabinet announced MSP hike for 14 Kharif crops for 2024-2025 season, aiming to boost farmers' incomes and rural economy. FMCG, auto, fertiliser, irrigation, and banking sectors are expected to benefit.
In a significant boost to the agricultural sector, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday announced a hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 14 Kharif crops for the 2024–2025 season. The increase ranges between 1.4% and 12.5%, with paddy, the most widely cultivated crop, seeing a notable 5.35% rise in its MSP. The highest absolute increases have been recommended for oilseeds and pulses.
