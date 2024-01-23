Markets
MSTC share price takes off: India's recycling champion soars 90% in a month
Equitymaster 6 min read 23 Jan 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Summary
- This government-owned entity is well-poised to capitalise on the boom in the recycling sector.
The recycling industry in India is undergoing a notable shift, aligning with the nation's sustainability and renewable practices to lower its carbon footprint. As the country aspires to be the world's third-largest economy by 2030, recycling offers a path to balanced growth with significant environmental benefits.
