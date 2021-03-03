Mumbai: MTAR Technologies' ₹596 crore initial public offer (IPO) was fully subscribed within a few hours after the offer opened for bids by public investors on Wednesday. The retail investor portion has been subscribed 2.57 times.

Till 02:20 pm, the issue was subscribed 2.27 times. It received bids for 1.65 crore shares against the offer size of over 72.6 lakh shares, according to the data available on the exchanges.

The non-institutional investors section was subscribed 21%, while qualified institutional buyers have not placed their bids yet.

"Going ahead, the fuel cell market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14-15%. This coupled with Bloom’s tie up with Gail to deploy fuel cell technology is expected to augur well for the company. Further, the company is also in the process of establishing a new manufacturing facility at Adibatla in Hyderabad that will enable it to take sheet metal jobs for Bloom Energy, Isro and certain other customers," ICICI Direct said while recommending a 'subscribe' on the issue.

The IPO is a fresh issuance of up to 21,48,149 equity shares of ₹10 face value, aggregating up to ₹124 crore and an offer for sale of up to 8,224,270 equity shares aggregating up to ₹473 crore.

The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards repayments of borrowings by the company, funding working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

MTAR Technologies on Tuesday raised ₹178.92 crore from 15 anchor investors. Foreign portfolio investors who participated in the anchor allotment included Nomura Funds Ireland, Jupiter South Asia Investment, White Oak Capital and Goldman Sachs India

Anand Rathi Financial Services in an IPO note said "Considering the company’s expertise in providing a wide range of precision engineering products with complex manufacturing capability, high entry barrier, strong balance sheet & management; we give this IPO a "Subscribe" rating."

The company has priced its shares in a range of ₹93-94 apiece. The IPO closes on 18 February.

MTAR Technologies manufactures critical and differentiated engineered products for nuclear, space and defence and clean energy and owns seven manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad, including an export-oriented unit.

JM Financial Limited and IIFL Securities Limited are the BRLMs to the Offer.





