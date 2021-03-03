MTAR Tech IPO fully subscribed within hours of opening

"Going ahead, the fuel cell market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14-15%. This coupled with Bloom’s tie up with Gail to deploy fuel cell technology is expected to augur well for the company. Further, the company is also in the process of establishing a new manufacturing facility at Adibatla in Hyderabad that will enable it to take sheet metal jobs for Bloom Energy, Isro and certain other customers," ICICI Direct said while recommending a 'subscribe' on the issue.