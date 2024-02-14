MTAR Technologies share price tumbled over 12% on Wednesday's trading session following weak Q3 Results. MTAR Technologies share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹1,798.75 apiece on BSE , and touched an intraday low of ₹1,683 apiece.

According to analysts, MTAR Tech share is one of the underperforming stocks and has seen a sharp selloff in the last couple of weeks.

"Today as well, we are seeing a strong sell-off, with prices down more than 11%. Today's selling is seen with a gap down, and huge volumes and prices are expected to slip further lower in the near term. The next level of support is at ₹1,580, whereas ₹1,900 is the resistance," explained Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

Also Read: Senco Gold share price jumps 7% after Q3 results; up over 152% from IPO price

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

According to MTAR, profit after tax decreased by 66.8% year over year (YoY) to ₹10.4 crore in Q3 FY24 from ₹31.4 crore in Q3 FY23.

Also Read: HDFC Bank share price hits 52-week low, down 20% in 2024 so far

Revenue from operations was ₹118.4 crore in the December 2023 quarter compared to ₹160.2 crore in the same period last year, a decrease of 26.1% YoY.

EBITDA decreased 47% (YoY) to ₹23.9 crore during the reviewed quarter from ₹45.0 crore in Q3 FY23.

“Revenues in FY 24 shall be marginally higher as compared to FY23 due to deferment of export shipments in Clean Energy sector to the next fiscal year.

Also Read: Paytm share price cracks 10% to hit 52-week low; analysts say avoid the stock

However, the growth outlook for FY 25 remains intact with 45% - 50% YoY likely increase in revenues. The company is in final stages of discussion with reputed global MNCs as well as made good progress in Small Satellite Launch Vehicle project," said Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director & Promoter, MTAR Technologies.

Also Read: Market signals mixed; stay neutral on equities with a long-term view, says Nilesh Shah of Kotak AMC

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!