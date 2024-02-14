 MTAR Tech share price plunges over 12% after weak Q3 results; details here | Mint
MTAR Tech share price plunges over 12% after weak Q3 results; details here
MTAR Tech share price plunges over 12% after weak Q3 results; details here

 Dhanya Nagasundaram

MTAR Technologies share price tumbled over 12% on Wednesday's trading session following weak Q3 Results. MTAR Tech share is one of the underperforming stocks and has seen a sharp selloff in the last couple of weeks.

MTAR Technologies share price tumbled over 12% on Wednesday's trading session following weak Q3 Results. MTAR Technologies share price today opened at an intraday high of 1,798.75 apiece on BSE, and touched an intraday low of 1,683 apiece.

According to analysts, MTAR Tech share is one of the underperforming stocks and has seen a sharp selloff in the last couple of weeks. 

"Today as well, we are seeing a strong sell-off, with prices down more than 11%. Today's selling is seen with a gap down, and huge volumes and prices are expected to slip further lower in the near term. The next level of support is at 1,580, whereas 1,900 is the resistance," explained Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One

According to MTAR, profit after tax decreased by 66.8% year over year (YoY) to 10.4 crore in Q3 FY24 from 31.4 crore in Q3 FY23.

Revenue from operations was 118.4 crore in the December 2023 quarter compared to 160.2 crore in the same period last year, a decrease of 26.1% YoY.

EBITDA decreased 47% (YoY) to 23.9 crore during the reviewed quarter from 45.0 crore in Q3 FY23.

“Revenues in FY 24 shall be marginally higher as compared to FY23 due to deferment of export shipments in Clean Energy sector to the next fiscal year.

However, the growth outlook for FY 25 remains intact with 45% - 50% YoY likely increase in revenues. The company is in final stages of discussion with reputed global MNCs as well as made good progress in Small Satellite Launch Vehicle project," said Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director & Promoter, MTAR Technologies.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

 

Published: 14 Feb 2024, 02:38 PM IST
