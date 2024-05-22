MTAR Technologies: Motilal Oswal advises buying, says company well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities
Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on MTAR Technologies with a 'buy' rating and a price target of ₹2,800 per share, citing robust growth prospects and significant opportunities in fuel cells, space, defence, and nuclear sectors.
Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal in its latest report has initiated coverage on MTAR Technologies with a 'buy' rating and a price target of ₹2,800 per share, highlighting the company's robust growth prospects. This target price reflects an upside of 32.7% from the stock's latest closing price of 2,110 apiece.
