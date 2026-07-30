MTAR Technologies share price hits 5% upper circuit after Q1 results

MTAR Technologies shares hit the 5% upper circuit on Thursday, 30 July, following the company’s strong Q1FY27 results announced after market hours on Wednesday. The defence sector company reported a sharp improvement in profitability, supported by robust revenue growth and margin expansion.

MTAR Technologies’ net profit surged nearly five-fold year-on-year to ₹50.2 crore in the June quarter, compared with ₹10.8 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹360 crore from ₹157 crore a year ago.

The company’s operating performance also strengthened, with Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) rising to ₹85 crore from ₹28 crore in the corresponding quarter. The EBITDA margin expanded to 23.5% from 18.1%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and higher operating leverage.

The strong quarterly performance has put MTAR Technologies shares in focus as investors track the company’s growth outlook in the defence and precision engineering segments.

Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director, MTAR Technologies, said, “We have delivered another strong quarter, with our quarterly performance remaining in line with the growth guidance provided for the current fiscal year. Beyond the quarterly numbers, what is particularly encouraging is the direction in which the company is progressing. We believe we are at an inflection point, with each of our key business verticals positioned for the next phase of growth.”

MTAR Technologies share price today MTAR Technologies share price today opened at ₹5,290 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹5,442.25 per share and an intraday low of ₹5,277.

According to Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, MTAR Technologies (MTARTECH) has been witnessing a lower low–lower high formation since touching a high of ₹8,714 on 19 June, indicating that the stock remains in a sustained downtrend. He noted that the stock is currently trading below its 20-day, 50-day, and 100-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), reflecting weakness in the near-term price structure.

Shah further highlighted that the rising ADX suggests strengthening bearish momentum, while the RSI has slipped below 40 and continues to trend lower, pointing to weakening buying interest.

Going ahead, the ₹6,050– ₹6,100 zone is expected to act as an immediate resistance area. As long as the stock trades below this level, the bearish bias is likely to persist. On the downside, the ₹4,850– ₹4,800 zone is seen as a crucial support area, which also coincides with the 200-day EMA, he added.