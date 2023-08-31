MTAR Technologies share price rises for the second consecutive session; Should you buy?2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 02:35 PM IST
MTAR Technologies' share price rose 5% after receiving a defence industrial license to manufacture subsystems for the defence industry. JM Financial maintained the stock's ‘buy’ rating and set a target price of ₹2,770. The brokerage projects a potential upside of 24.1% for the stock.
MTAR Technologies share price rose for the second consecutive trading session on Thursday after the company received Defence Industrial License to manufacture various mechanical and electrical subsystems for the defence industry on Wednesday. Mtar Tech stock gained nearly 5% on today's session.
