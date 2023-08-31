MTAR Technologies' share price rose 5% after receiving a defence industrial license to manufacture subsystems for the defence industry. JM Financial maintained the stock's ‘buy’ rating and set a target price of ₹2,770. The brokerage projects a potential upside of 24.1% for the stock.

MTAR Technologies share price rose for the second consecutive trading session on Thursday after the company received Defence Industrial License to manufacture various mechanical and electrical subsystems for the defence industry on Wednesday. Mtar Tech stock gained nearly 5% on today's session.

MTAR Tech share price today opened at intraday low of ₹2,331 apiece on BSE. MTAR Technologies share price touched an intraday high of ₹2,424. In the last two sessions, Mtar Tech stock has gained about 8%.

Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst of Angel One said that Mtar Tech stock is in strong uptrend, and any minor dip is getting bought into.

"This week as well, we are seeing positive traction. Previous high is 2,559, which is likely to be tested in coming weeks with bullish gap left around 2,300 to act as support," added Bhosale.

According to the company's exchange filing, the licence will make it simpler to conduct business with international MNCs on an array of defence projects.

"The license will enable the company to be partner with foreign MNCs and cater to both Domestic & Export markets by taking up projects under Buy (Indian), ‘Buy & Make (Indian)’ & ‘Make’ categories of acquisition, thereby increasing the share of Defence in our revenues," said the company in its filing on Wednesday.

Brokerage house, JM Financial in its recent report has maintained a 'buy' rating for the stock with a target price of ₹2,770, and sees a potential upside of 24.1% for the stock.

In its analysis, the brokerage stated that MTAR has a specialised business model supported by its decades of demonstrated engineering expertise and long-standing associations with important clients including DRDO and ISRO.

According to the brokerage, the market for clean energy is growing, with established nations making real strides in this regard and developing nations like India also gradually but clearly solidifying their positioning in this area.

Engineering firms like MTAR should play a much larger part in this market as a result of India's objective on reducing reliance on imports in crucial military and aerospace sectors, believes the brokerage.

"Besides hot boxes, MTAR has also developed and started manufacturing electrolysers for the clean energy segment. Planned additions of new clients in the clean energy segment should also lower client concentration. In the nuclear segment company is well positioned to gain repeat orders for critical components for reactors. s. Further, to diversify the business MTAR is developing new products to cater demand of the customers and materialising opportunity in import substitution. We forecast 38%/39% CAGR in Sales/EPS for the company in the FY23-26E period," added the brokerage.