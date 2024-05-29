MTAR Technologies shares plummet over 16% to hit 2-month low as net profit drops 53% in Q4
MTAR Technologies shares plummeted 16.10% after weak Q4 financial results, with a 53.4% drop in net profit. Revenue increased by 20.8% but EBITDA decreased by 23.6%. Full-year profit fell by 45.7%.
Shares of MTAR Technologies tumbled 16.10% in early trade on Wednesday, hitting nearly a two-month low of ₹1,730 apiece, following the company's release of weak financial results for the quarter ending in March.
