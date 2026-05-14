MTAR Technologies shares surge 10% to hit a record high after winning an order worth ₹2,279 crore

MTAR Technologies shares jumped almost 10% to hit a record high in intraday trade on the BSE on Thursday, 14 May, after winning an order worth ₹2,279 crore.

MTAR Technologies share price opened at ₹7,202 against its previous close of ₹6,749.15 and jumped 9.7% to an all-time high of ₹7,404.95.

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The defence stock jumped after it announced it had secured an order worth ₹2,278.96 crore from an international entity.

MTAR Technologies' order win

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused MTAR Technologies' shares to surge to a record high? ⌵ MTAR Technologies' shares surged nearly 10% to a record high after the company announced it had secured an order worth ₹2,279 crore from an international entity. 2 How much was the order MTAR Technologies received? ⌵ MTAR Technologies received a purchase order valued at $238.76 million, which translates to approximately ₹2,278.96 crore, from an international entity. 3 What were MTAR Technologies' Q4 FY26 financial results? ⌵ In Q4 FY26, MTAR Technologies reported a profit after tax of ₹44.3 crore, a 222.3% year-on-year increase, with revenue from operations jumping 67.2% YoY to ₹306.1 crore. 4 Why are defence manufacturing companies like MTAR Technologies seeing opportunities? ⌵ Defence manufacturing companies are experiencing opportunities due to escalating geopolitical tensions, increased defence spending by nations, and government focus on indigenous manufacturing and technological self-reliance. 5 What is MTAR Technologies' outlook for FY27? ⌵ MTAR Technologies expects a strong inflow of orders in FY27 across its key business verticals, driven by high-growth sectors, strong execution capabilities, expanding capacities, and favourable industry trends.

In an exchange filing on 14 May, MTAR Technologies said it had received a purchase order valued at $238.76 million at an exchange rate of ₹95.50, which translates to ₹2,278.96 crore.

The company said the order is in continuation of regular business from an existing customer, and it cannot disclose the name of the customer, which is an international entity, on account of confidentiality.

MTAR Technologies Q4 results 2026 On 12 May, MTAR Technologies said its Q4FY26 profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹44.3 crore, up 222.3% year-on-year (YoY).

Revenue from operations for the quarter jumped 67.2% YoY to ₹306.1 crore. EBITDA jumped 80.9% YoY to ₹ ₹61.8 crore.

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For the full year FY26, PAT rose by 76.2% YoY to ₹94 crore, while revenue saw a 29.6% increase YoY to ₹876.2 crore. EBITDA at ₹171.2 crore rose by 41.7% YoY.

“The company witnessed a phenomenal year marked by robust revenue growth and the highest ever inflow of orders, reflecting our continued pursuit of delivering technology-intensive and differentiated precision-engineered products," said Parvat Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director and the promoter of MTAR Technologies.

"The company continues to focus on high-growth sectors and expects a strong inflow of orders in FY27 across its key business verticals. Backed by strong execution capabilities, expanding capacities, and favourable industry trends, we remain confident of sustaining our growth momentum in the years ahead," Reddy said.

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"The company expects a sequential improvement in margins over the coming quarters due to higher operating leverage and a favourable transition in the product mix towards volume-based production,” Reddy added.

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