AI power play: How MTAR Technologies is fuelling the data center boom
Madhvendra 9 min read 06 Feb 2026, 07:00 am IST
As the primary manufacturing partner for America’s Bloom Energy, MTAR is scaling up its ‘hotbox’ production to meet the skyrocketing needs of high-performance AI infrastructure.
Artificial Intelligence (AI)-led data center expansion is emerging as a structural demand driver across several industrial sectors, including power, clean energy and high-precision manufacturing. While the opportunity in India remains relatively small, the global market is already large and growing quickly, led by the US.
