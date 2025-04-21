MTNL sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2025. Details here

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published21 Apr 2025, 11:25 AM IST
The board of directors of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 to consider and approve Q4 results 2025, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing. 

“we write to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on Wednesday, 28th May 2025 to inter-alia consider and approve the audited financial statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” said MTNL. 

(more to come)

 

First Published:21 Apr 2025, 11:25 AM IST
