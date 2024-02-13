 Smallcap stock sheds 10% after net loss widens to ₹839 crore in December quarter; time to sell? | Mint
Smallcap stock sheds 10% after net loss widens to 839 crore in December quarter; time to sell?
Smallcap stock sheds 10% after net loss widens to ₹839 crore in December quarter; time to sell?

 Nikita Prasad

MTNL Share Price Today: Shares of MTNL declined around 10 per cent today and settled 9.93 per cent lower at ₹38.92 apiece on the BSE.

MTNL's net loss widened to ₹839 crore in the December quarterPremium
MTNL's net loss widened to 839 crore in the December quarter

MTNL Share Price Today: Shares of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) declined as much as 10 per cent to hit an intraday low of 38.89 after announcing its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) earlier today.

The state-owned telecom company reported a consolidated net loss of 839.03 crore in the December quarter, compared to a net loss of 775.50 crore in the year-ago period. The net sales for the company declined 15.46 per cent to 192.24 crore in the December quarter, compared to 227.41 crore in the same period last year.

The total expense jumped 3.94 oer cent year on year (YoY) to 1,174.79 crore in Q3 FY24. The license fees and spectrum charges stood at 16.39 crore, down 24.71 per cent YoY. On a sequential basis, MTNL's net loss widened compared to 793 crore in the preceding September quarter.

Last year, MTNL had announced that it will seek shareholders' approval to raise 3,126 crore through debt bonds against sovereign guarantee. MTNL said in its exchange filing, “the consent of shareholders is hereby sought for authorizing the board for issue of sovereign guarantee bonds of tenure of ten years or more amounting upto 3,126 crore by passing a Special Resolution. This resolution shall be valid for one year from the conclusion of this AGM."

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 13 Feb 2024, 06:43 PM IST
