Smallcap stock sheds 10% after net loss widens to ₹839 crore in December quarter; time to sell?
MTNL Share Price Today: Shares of MTNL declined around 10 per cent today and settled 9.93 per cent lower at ₹38.92 apiece on the BSE.
MTNL Share Price Today: Shares of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) declined as much as 10 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹38.89 after announcing its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) earlier today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started