MTNL’s 25% stock surge signals relief, not revival

A key point of contention emerged around the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) definition. Private telecom operators argued that AGR should include only core telecom revenues, whereas the DoT insisted it should encompass all revenues. The dispute dragged on for over a decade until 2019, when the Supreme Court upheld the DoT’s definition, triggering an additional ₹1.2 trillion in spectrum dues for telecom players. This sudden financial burden forced operators to take on more debt, slowing investments and intensifying financial strain.