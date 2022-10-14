The one-hour auspicious Muhurat trading session will take place on the evening of October 24th. During the Lakshmi Pujan day which is considered the main event of Diwali, the stock market opens for investors to grab opportunities in the equity and derivative segments. That being said, Royal Enfield manufacturer Eicher Motors is likely a hot pick in the upcoming Muhurat trading. Eicher is a market leader in the >250 cc premium motorcycle segment with a market share of more than 85%.
The one-hour auspicious Muhurat trading session will take place on the evening of October 24th. During the Lakshmi Pujan day which is considered the main event of Diwali, the stock market opens for investors to grab opportunities in the equity and derivative segments. That being said, Royal Enfield manufacturer Eicher Motors is likely a hot pick in the upcoming Muhurat trading. Eicher is a market leader in the >250 cc premium motorcycle segment with a market share of more than 85%.
Its 2-wheeler models are sold under the Royal Enfield (RE) brand, such as Classic, Meteor, etc. Also, the auto major has a presence in the CV space (6.6% FY22 market share) via its JV with Volvo i.e. VECV (EML has a 54.4% stake). Currently, Eicher has a strong net cash positive balance sheet with healthy return ratio metrics.
Its 2-wheeler models are sold under the Royal Enfield (RE) brand, such as Classic, Meteor, etc. Also, the auto major has a presence in the CV space (6.6% FY22 market share) via its JV with Volvo i.e. VECV (EML has a 54.4% stake). Currently, Eicher has a strong net cash positive balance sheet with healthy return ratio metrics.
Further, the company has a strong track record of paying dividends to its shareholders from their profits. In FY22, the company paid an equity dividend of a whopping 2,100% aggregating to ₹21 per equity share.
Further, the company has a strong track record of paying dividends to its shareholders from their profits. In FY22, the company paid an equity dividend of a whopping 2,100% aggregating to ₹21 per equity share.
At the current market price, Eicher has a dividend yield of 0.6%. On Friday, Eicher shares closed at ₹3,485 apiece down by 0.4% on BSE. The company's market cap is around ₹95,299.32 crore.
At the current market price, Eicher has a dividend yield of 0.6%. On Friday, Eicher shares closed at ₹3,485 apiece down by 0.4% on BSE. The company's market cap is around ₹95,299.32 crore.
From its 52-week low of ₹2,110 apiece which was recorded on March 7, 2022, Eicher shares have skyrocketed by more than 65% on Dalal Street. Year-to-date, the shares have jumped over 28%. Compared to the last Muhurat trading hour which was held on November 4, 2021, Eicher shares have climbed nearly 31% to date.
From its 52-week low of ₹2,110 apiece which was recorded on March 7, 2022, Eicher shares have skyrocketed by more than 65% on Dalal Street. Year-to-date, the shares have jumped over 28%. Compared to the last Muhurat trading hour which was held on November 4, 2021, Eicher shares have climbed nearly 31% to date.
According to ICICI Direct, addressing the customer need of an affordable RE product, which is easy to manoeuver, EML has recently launched Hunter 350 at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.5 lakh/unit. Domestically, with Hunter 350, EML wants to tap the first-time buyers and upgrades from the 100 cc+ segments and sees >125 cc segment as its addressable market with market size pegged at ~32 lakh units (RE sales in FY22 at 5.2 lakh units). Internationally, the addressable market size is pegged at ~10 lakh units (RE sales at 0.8 lakh).
According to ICICI Direct, addressing the customer need of an affordable RE product, which is easy to manoeuver, EML has recently launched Hunter 350 at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.5 lakh/unit. Domestically, with Hunter 350, EML wants to tap the first-time buyers and upgrades from the 100 cc+ segments and sees >125 cc segment as its addressable market with market size pegged at ~32 lakh units (RE sales in FY22 at 5.2 lakh units). Internationally, the addressable market size is pegged at ~10 lakh units (RE sales at 0.8 lakh).
In the first half of FY23 (April to September), Eicher recorded a total sales of 3,94,969 Royal Enfields up by 60% from sales of 2,47,067 Royal Enfields witnessed in the same period last year. Further, its VECV sales jumped by a whopping 67.6% to 35,085 units between April to September 2022, compared to 20,940 units sold in April-September 2021 period.
In the first half of FY23 (April to September), Eicher recorded a total sales of 3,94,969 Royal Enfields up by 60% from sales of 2,47,067 Royal Enfields witnessed in the same period last year. Further, its VECV sales jumped by a whopping 67.6% to 35,085 units between April to September 2022, compared to 20,940 units sold in April-September 2021 period.
In its note, ICICI Direct said, "With this launch, RE reported its highest ever monthly dispatches in the recent past with September 2022 wholesales at 82,097 units, up 17.1% MoM. With a continued focus on its rebalance strategy, minimal EV risk in near future, shift of consumer preference towards premium motorcycles, and a healthy response to Hunter 350 we expect sales volumes at RE to grow at a CAGR of 25% in FY22-24E."
In its note, ICICI Direct said, "With this launch, RE reported its highest ever monthly dispatches in the recent past with September 2022 wholesales at 82,097 units, up 17.1% MoM. With a continued focus on its rebalance strategy, minimal EV risk in near future, shift of consumer preference towards premium motorcycles, and a healthy response to Hunter 350 we expect sales volumes at RE to grow at a CAGR of 25% in FY22-24E."
Further, the note added, "With operating leverage gains and decline in key raw material prices (largely metals and plastics), margins at EML are seen improving to 26.1% with consequent RoCE at ~21% by FY24E. It is currently trading at inexpensive valuations of ~28x P/E on FY24E amid high double-digit growth prospects. EML also stands to gain from cyclical upswing in CV space through its JV with Volvo i.e. VECV."
Further, the note added, "With operating leverage gains and decline in key raw material prices (largely metals and plastics), margins at EML are seen improving to 26.1% with consequent RoCE at ~21% by FY24E. It is currently trading at inexpensive valuations of ~28x P/E on FY24E amid high double-digit growth prospects. EML also stands to gain from cyclical upswing in CV space through its JV with Volvo i.e. VECV."
ICICI Direct recommends buying Eicher shares in the range of ₹3300-3480 apiece for a target price of ₹4,170 apiece.
ICICI Direct recommends buying Eicher shares in the range of ₹3300-3480 apiece for a target price of ₹4,170 apiece.
On October 24, Muhurat trading will begin on exchanges BSE and NSE in the equities and derivative segment from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM. The pre-opening session will begin at 6:00 PM and it will end at 6:08 PM.
On October 24, Muhurat trading will begin on exchanges BSE and NSE in the equities and derivative segment from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM. The pre-opening session will begin at 6:00 PM and it will end at 6:08 PM.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.