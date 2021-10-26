Indian indices will hold special Muhurat trading on 4th November 2021, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. India's largest online brokerage firm, Zerodha, has waived off brokerage for all trades during the Muhurat trading session.

"In line with our tradition over the last 11 years, brokerage charges for all trades during the Muhurat trading session will be reversed. Zero brokerage on all Intraday, F&O, and commodity trades," Zerodha announced.

Muhurat trading session on NSE will commence at 6:15 and close at 7:15 pm this Diwali.

The 8-minute pre-open session, which comprises of order collection period and order matching period, will be held between 6 pm and 6:08 pm.

All intraday positions will be squared off 15 minutes prior to market closing. After Market Orders (AMO) will be collected until 5.57 PM for Equities and 6.10 PM for F&O on November 4th to be placed in the Muhurat trading session.

The special trading window opens following Hindu Panchang, it marks the beginning of a new Samvat or Samvat 2078 -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali - and it is believed that Muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year.

