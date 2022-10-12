Muhurat trading 2022: The stock markets (NSE and BSE) will open for an hour for Diwali muhurat trading on 24th October 2022. As per the notice available on BSE and NSE, trading in equity, equity and derivative segment will start at evening 6:15 PM and will end after one hour at 7:15 PM. Pre-open session will begin at 6:00 PM and it will end at 6:08 PM. Matching timings on muhurat trading session will be from 6:08 PM to 6:15 PM. However, trade modification in call auction will end at 7:45 PM. All trades executed at Indian stock market in Diwali 2022 muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligation.

Muhurat trading Diwali 2022 session in commodity derivative segment will also begin at 6:15 PM and end at 7:15 PM. However, trade modification will be available till 7:25 PM.

In currency derivative segment too, muhurat trading 2022 timing will be from 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM and trade modification in currency derivatives and IRD will be possible till 7:25 PM. Trade modification in cross currency derivatives will also remain available till 7:25 PM. Trade annulment request can be placed till 7:30 PM.

In Securities Lending & Borrowing Segment (SLB) Segment, muhurat trading on Diwali 2022 timing will be 6:15 PM to 7:15 PM.

In case of any query, trading members can contact BSE Helpdesk on 022-45720400/600 or via e-mail on bsehelp@bseindia.com.

The Muhurat trading is practiced to commemorate the start of the new Samvat 2079. That is when the traditional business community open their books of account.

After losing on three straight sessions, Indian stock market is in green territory and around quarter to two hours are left on Wednesday session. NSE Nifty has gained 63 points and is quoting 17,046, above psychological 17,000 levels. BSE Sensex is up 254 points at 57,401 mark. Nifty Bank index has also gained 144 points and is trading at 38,856 levels. Among sectors, PSU, energy, oil and gas, auto, IT and tech stocks have attracted buying interest on Wednesday whereas consumer durable, infra and financial segment is under sell-off heat.