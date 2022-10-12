Muhurat trading 2022: Date, stock market timing, other details you should know

Muhurat trading 2022: The stock markets (NSE and BSE) will open for an hour for Diwali muhurat trading on 24th October 2022. As per the notice available on BSE and NSE, trading in equity, equity and derivative segment will start at evening 6:15 PM and will end after one hour at 7:15 PM. Pre-open session will begin at 6:00 PM and it will end at 6:08 PM. Matching timings on muhurat trading session will be from 6:08 PM to 6:15 PM. However, trade modification in call auction will end at 7:45 PM. All trades executed at Indian stock market in Diwali 2022 muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligation.

