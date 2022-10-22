Muhurat Trading 2022: What should be your stock-picking strategy on Monday?

On Monday, October 24, 2022, the BSE and NSE stock exchanges will perform their one-hour Muhurat trading for Diwali. According to a notification from the BSE and NSE, trading would begin across various segments at 6:15 p.m and conclude an hour later at 7:15 p.m. While the pre-open session will start at 6:00 pm and remain until 6:08 pm, and the block deal session will run from 5:45 p.m to 6 pm. The Muhurat trading would take place to mark the beginning of the new Hindu year, Samvat 2079, which begins on Diwali. Markets are considered to be erratic because the trading session would be shorter and volume would be higher. What should be the investment themes for investors in Diwali Muhurat Trading 2022 on Monday amid turbulent markets, following global concerns and macroeconomic uncertainties?

