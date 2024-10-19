Muhurat trading 2024 date on October 31 or November 1. Here’s what BSE says

Muhurat trading 2024 date: As India gears up for the festive season, the stock markets are preparing for the annual Muhurat Trading session, a unique one-hour event held on Diwali.

What is Muhurat trading? 'Muhurat' refers to an auspicious period chosen based on planetary positions, believed to bring good luck. Every year, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) hold a special trading session during Diwali to mark the start of the new financial year according to the Hindu calendar.

This session coincides with Laxmi Pujan, a ritual that celebrates wealth and prosperity. Investors trade during this period to welcome good fortune and mark the beginning of Samvat 2081 this year.

Date, time for Muhurat trading 2024 Regarding Muhurat Trading timing, there has been no official release in this regard yet. The BSE and NSE will issue a separate notification in this regard ahead of Diwali 2024. However, they are confirming the Muhurat Trading date on Nov 1.

According to the information available on the BSE website, "Muhurat Trading shall be held on November 01, 2024 (Diwali – Laxmi Pujan). Timings of Muhurat Trading shall be notified subsequently."

Participants should be aware that all intraday positions will be automatically squared off 15 minutes before the session ends. This requires careful planning for those engaging in same-day trades.

Why is Muhurat trading important? Stockbrokers in India treat Diwali as the start of their financial new year. Many investors believe that buying stocks during this session brings prosperity for the year ahead. It is also an opportunity for traders to diversify portfolios and open new settlement accounts.

While it is a symbolic event, Muhurat Trading often sees active participation, with many experienced investors taking this chance to adjust their holdings. However, due to the short duration, market movements can be volatile.

Apart from marking the new year, Muhurat Trading represents optimism and growth in the business season ahead. The session encourages confidence in the stock market and reflects the spirit of prosperity for the coming year.