Muhurat Trading 2024: Date, time, other details you must know this Diwali

Muhurat Trading 2024: Amid Diwali 2024 celebrations, the Indian stock market is getting ready for the annual Muhurat Trading session, a special one-hour event that takes place every year on the festival of lights. According to the information available on the Indian stock market exchanges, the special one-hour Muhurat trading 2024 session will take place on 1st November 2024 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. However, the time for trade modification will end by 7:10 PM. This means trading activity for the Muhurat trading 2024 has been fixed from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM whereas modification in one's trade would be allowed until 7:10 PM.

Muhurat trading 2024 date and time As mentioned above, stock market exchanges have scheduled the Muhurat Trading session on November 1 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, which says BSE. Participants should note that all intraday positions will be automatically squared off 15 minutes before the session's close, necessitating careful planning for same-day trades.

Muhurat trading time 2024 NSE

Why is the Muhurat Trading session important? In India, stockbrokers view Diwali as the beginning of their financial year. Many investors see purchasing stocks during this period as a way to invite prosperity for the coming year. It's also a time for traders to diversify their portfolios and open new settlement accounts.

Although largely symbolic, Muhurat Trading often draws active participation, with seasoned investors using the opportunity to adjust their portfolios. However, given the short duration, market fluctuations can be quite volatile.

With November 1 approaching, experienced investors and newcomers eagerly anticipate this festive market event.