Muhurat Trading 2024: Date, time, other details you must know this Diwali

  • The stock exchanges have scheduled Muhurat Trading on November 1 from 6:00 to 7:00 PM, as per information on the NSE website

Asit Manohar
Updated31 Oct 2024, 02:43 PM IST
Muhurat trading 2024: Trade modification is allowed until 7:10 PM.
Muhurat trading 2024: Trade modification is allowed until 7:10 PM.

Muhurat Trading 2024: Amid Diwali 2024 celebrations, the Indian stock market is getting ready for the annual Muhurat Trading session, a special one-hour event that takes place every year on the festival of lights. According to the information available on the Indian stock market exchanges, the special one-hour Muhurat trading 2024 session will take place on 1st November 2024 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. However, the time for trade modification will end by 7:10 PM. This means trading activity for the Muhurat trading 2024 has been fixed from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM whereas modification in one's trade would be allowed until 7:10 PM.

Muhurat trading 2024 date and time

As mentioned above, stock market exchanges have scheduled the Muhurat Trading session on November 1 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, which says BSE. Participants should note that all intraday positions will be automatically squared off 15 minutes before the session's close, necessitating careful planning for same-day trades.

Muhurat trading time 2024 NSE

Photo: Courtesy NSE

Why is the Muhurat Trading session important?

In India, stockbrokers view Diwali as the beginning of their financial year. Many investors see purchasing stocks during this period as a way to invite prosperity for the coming year. It's also a time for traders to diversify their portfolios and open new settlement accounts.

Although largely symbolic, Muhurat Trading often draws active participation, with seasoned investors using the opportunity to adjust their portfolios. However, given the short duration, market fluctuations can be quite volatile.

With November 1 approaching, experienced investors and newcomers eagerly anticipate this festive market event.

Stock market performance on Muhurat trading

Historically, the BSE Sensex ended higher in 13 of the last 17 Muhurat trading sessions. 2008 the BSE Sensex surged the most, 5.86 per cent higher at 9,008. Although equity indices have performed well during these sessions, trading volumes tend to be low, and only a few stocks show significant movement in such a short timeframe.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 02:43 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMuhurat Trading 2024: Date, time, other details you must know this Diwali

